Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

