Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of LexinFintech worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 697.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ LX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

