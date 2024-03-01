Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,637 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

