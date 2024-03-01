Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,995 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $467.09 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

