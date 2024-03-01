Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,493.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,440.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,445.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.