Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

