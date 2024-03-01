Contrasting Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.16% 49.39% 9.71% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 4 12 0 2.75 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $174.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 425.89%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.94 $981.90 million $8.27 20.64 BurgerFi International $173.87 million 0.10 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.31

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

