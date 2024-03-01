Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 21,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

