Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%.
TSE:LUN opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
