Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.