Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.90. The stock has a market cap of C$573.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

In related news, Director Jens Grønning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. 57.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.