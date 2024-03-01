Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

