Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Central Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Shares of ALC opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.90. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$14.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Corporate insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

