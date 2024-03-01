Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.