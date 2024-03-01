Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $24.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.2 %

BASE opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.