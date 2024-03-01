Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Coursera worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 179,537 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,071,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE COUR opened at $16.07 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 925,037 shares of company stock worth $17,777,129 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

