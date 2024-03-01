CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.53). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.21) per share.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

CRSP opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

