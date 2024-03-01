Critical Contrast: Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UCB and Cybin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A N/A $0.76 75.40 Cybin $680,000.00 206.52 -$35.93 million ($0.21) -1.63

Analyst Ratings

UCB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cybin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cybin has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,094.27%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than UCB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cybin beats UCB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; BIMZELX for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat tereotypical prolonged seizure; Bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; and UCB0599 to treat Parkinson's disease. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, Otsuka, and doc.ai. It operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

