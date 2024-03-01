Critical Contrast: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust 5.82% 1.30% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 4.87 $3.85 million $0.11 130.01

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

