Critical Survey: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & UDR (NYSE:UDR)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 24.67% 5.14% 2.98% UDR 27.30% 11.26% 4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 13.50 $53.74 million $0.49 45.98 UDR $1.63 billion 7.18 $444.35 million $1.34 26.49

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. UDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 UDR 1 10 5 0 2.25

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. UDR has a consensus price target of $41.24, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CareTrust REIT pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and UDR has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

UDR beats CareTrust REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

