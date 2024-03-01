Cryptoblox Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Trading 130.1% Higher

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) shot up 130.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 1,170,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the average session volume of 121,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 130.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

