Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $236.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $240.30.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

