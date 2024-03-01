DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $258.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

