Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,242 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion
Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %
INGR opened at $117.63 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.
Ingredion Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.