Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,242 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

INGR opened at $117.63 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.