Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $416,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 115.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

