Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 3,094 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $573.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.39.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

