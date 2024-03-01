Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -1.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

