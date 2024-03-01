Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
