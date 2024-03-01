Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 145,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

DAL stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

