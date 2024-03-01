Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 9.2% Following Weak Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) fell 9.2% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.20. 260,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,159,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,736,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

