Desjardins Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMO opened at C$122.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

