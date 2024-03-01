Desjardins Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

