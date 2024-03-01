Desjardins Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$133.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

TSE:BMO opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.27. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

