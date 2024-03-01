Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,827 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Destination XL Group worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 213,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 821,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXLG. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

