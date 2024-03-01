Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.17, but opened at $49.96. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 55,931 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

