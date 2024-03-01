Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.57

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.57 and traded as high as $100.68. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 631,803 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,629.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

