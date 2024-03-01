Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 614.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $448.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.