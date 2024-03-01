DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $49.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

DKNG stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,502,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

