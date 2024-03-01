Duolingo’s (DUOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.11.

DUOL opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -885.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

