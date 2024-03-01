Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Eagle Bancorp worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

