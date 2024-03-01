Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $54.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.