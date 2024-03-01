ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

ECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.