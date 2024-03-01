Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after buying an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.95 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

