eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Trading 6.3% Higher

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 161,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 123,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eFFECTOR Therapeutics
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.