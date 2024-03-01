eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Trading 6.3% Higher

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 161,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 123,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

