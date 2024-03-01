Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.90.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.