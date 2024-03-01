Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

ESI opened at $23.51 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

