Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $14.01. Eltek shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 169,099 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELTK

Eltek Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $84.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.