Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Trading Down 1%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Embrace Change Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

