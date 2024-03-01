EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) PT Raised to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 336.24% from the company’s current price.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

