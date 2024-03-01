Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

WATT stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

