Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 364.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.64 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
